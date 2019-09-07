NCAAF

Nobody Wants to Watch UCLA Play Football

UCLA has fallen on hard times recently when it comes to their football program. 2019 has already gotten off to a tough start after they lost to a Cincinnati team in Week 1 that lost 42-0 to Ohio State in Week 2. It’s rarely been more clear than on Saturday, when UCLA faced off against San Diego State in their Week 2 matchup in front of very few home fans.

There’s little more jarring than an extremely empty football stadium when a game is in session. Check it out:

Cue UCLA fans: “There are dozens of us! Dozens!

Tough to see, especially for all the kids playing. If anyone needed a physical reminder of how far UCLA football has fallen, here you go. This is, as the experts would say, not ideal.

