Willie McGinest Teases Gronk Patriots Comeback on Instagram

Former Patriot great Willie McGinest hopped on Instagram with a video that includes Rob Gronkowski and and said big news about a comeback will “drop tomorrow night”.

Obviously this could be anything, and in the video McGinest talks about a quarterback comeback. Drew Bledsoe is in there too. If this is a joke about Bledsoe coming back … well, he got us talking.

Anyways, social media is abuzz with the speculation that this could mean Gronk is coming out of what would have been a short-lived retirement. Him joining Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon would give Tom Brady quite the array of weapons. Stay tuned for whatever announcement McGinest is teasing on Sunday.