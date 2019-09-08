Browns' Greg Robinson Ejected for Kicking a Dude in the Face

What is up with the hot tempers around the NFL in Week 1? First Myles Jack got ejected for throwing punches against the Chiefs and now we’ve got a kick to the face.

The Cleveland Browns, to put it mildly, have not looked so hot in the first half against the Tennessee Titans, not nearly as hot as offensive tackle Greg Robinson’s temper.

Browns OL Greg Robinson auditioning for a kicking job. He instead was ejected pic.twitter.com/KGQD1QTNQq — Bears Barroom (@BearsBarroom) September 8, 2019

The player Robinson kicked was Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro, by the way.

In a day that has seen plenty of fists and feet flying around the NFL, Roger Goodell must have dollar signs in his eyes over the number of fines he’ll be collecting. And this is just the early Sunday afternoon window!