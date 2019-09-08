Dak Prescott Contract Extension is Imminent, According to Jerry Jones

Dak Prescott went out and impressed in a 35-17 win over the New York Giants in Week 1. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback will apparently get more good news this week, as Jerry Jones says Prescott will have a new contract in a few days.

After today’s win, the Cowboys owner said the following:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott extension is imminent, could be done in a matter of days — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 9, 2019

The Cowboys have done incredible work getting contracts done over the last few weeks. Jaylon Smith, La'el Collins and Ezekiel Elliott have already gotten deals done, and not it looks like Prescott is next.

On Sunday, Prescott was excellent, completing 25-of-32 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns. It was as good as Prescott has ever looked. He was in command of the offense in every way and looked like the kind of quarterback a franchise can build around long-term.

Prescott has been one of the NFL’s best bargains for years, it’s about time he got paid.