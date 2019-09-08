VIDEO: Delanie Walker Uses Dennis Green Line to Shade the Browns

Delanie Walker channeled his inner Dennis Green when asked about the Browns after their big win. pic.twitter.com/ugv6w7MiXA — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 8, 2019

Delanie Walker, the tight end for the Tennessee Titans, had some fun after a victory against the much ballyhooed Cleveland Browns. Walker borrowed an old, famous line from Dennis Green, saying that the Browns were who they thought they were. Walker had two touchdowns in the 43-13 shellacking.

Look, the Browns have been brash all offseason, and there’s no denying that they came out and laid an egg today. They were 5.5-point favorites heading into this home game, and the Titans were not a playoff team last year.

The Titans earned the right to gloat, but now we’ll see if they can sustain their momentum. The Browns, meanwhile, play the similarly 0-1 New York Jets on ESPN Monday Night Football next week.