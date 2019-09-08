D.K. Metcalf's Mouth Guard Is A Pacifier

D.K. Metcalf was the Seattle Seahawks’ second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. After appearing in just one game during the preseason, Metcalf made his regular season debut on Sunday, less than a month after having knee surgery. Metcalf has already been targeted 5 times by Russell Wilson, resulting in 3 catches for 62 yards, including a 42-yarder. After a 16-yard reception, the camera revealed that Metcalf is using a mouth guard that looks like a baby’s pacifier.

Yup, that’s a binky. This is truly the one mouth guard that only 90’s kids will get. Let’s hope this starts a trend of fun new mouth guards in the league. First guy to wear one that makes it look like he has a classy mustache will automatically become the Face of the NFL.