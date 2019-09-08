Several Dolphins Players Asking to be Traded After Embarrassing Week 1 Loss

The Miami Dolphins appear to be in full-on tank mode and their Week 1 performance proved that. Miami got hammered by the Baltimore Ravens 59-10, and it’s safe to say a number of Dolphins players are done with it. Several players reportedly contacted their agents and want to request trades.

Pro Football Talk has the following report:

Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, multiple Dolphins players contacted their agents after Sunday’s season-opening blowout loss and directed them to attempt to engineer trades elsewhere. The players believe that the coaching staff, despite claiming that they intend to try to win, aren’t serious about competing and winning and by all appearances have bought into the notion that the Dolphins will take their lumps now in the hopes of laying the foundation via high draft picks for building a successful team later.

And here’s Mike Florio’s report:

News: Multiple #Dolphins players have requested to be traded away from the team after the 59-10 loss to the #Ravens via @ProFootballTalk The players don't want to be part of a tanking team. pic.twitter.com/ypl7TDiIX0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2019

The Dolphins say they haven’t heard from any agents or players, but it’s not shocking this is happening. Miami is clearly cleaning house and tanking for a top pick, given all the trades they’ve made in recent weeks. Key contributors like Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills signaled to the rest of the league that things were headed in the direction of a tank.

I’m sure the fallout from this is just beginning.