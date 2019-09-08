Fans Furious at CBS for Not Being Able to Finish the Chiefs-Jaguars Game

It’s Week 1 and Chiefs fans are feeling pretty good about themselves. They have the best young quarterback in the NFL, almost made the Super Bowl last season, and are off to an impressive start against the Jaguars. So why are their fans so mad on social media? They can’t watch the rest of the game on CBS.

At first, the broadcast said they were turning it off for a more, “competitive game.” Which ended up being the Browns-Titans game, you know, a non-competitive game. But then, they changed the story to “technical difficulties.” According to some, there is a power outage at the stadium, but that excuse, if that is the reason, is not cutting it and CBS is hearing it:

Technical difficulties my ass @CBS you literally said we’re switching to a more competitive game. Get the @Chiefs back on! — Portergraph(Er)ic (@m3eric) September 8, 2019

Wow @cbs decides to cut @chiefs broadcast in Kansas City for the titans and browns game. Put the game back on in our network. #cancelcbs #letsgochiefs — Landryn Moore (@landryn_moore18) September 8, 2019

Cool. Getting bombarded with calls from angry Chiefs fans about why CBS decided to the switch to the Titans/Browns game. I’m so sorry. It’s network. It’s not me 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ Here I thought it was gonna be a chill day at work… @LocalTVSPXPrbs — Andi Sioteco (@andiSIOTECO) September 8, 2019

Hey @CBS @NFLonCBS turning the #Chiefs game was complete bullshit!! No one cares about the browns getting their ass kicked! — Tabatha (@tabbyschooney) September 8, 2019

How does a CBS van die? Umm…should have checked that before now @CBS @NFLonCBS Put my Chiefs on now! — Kendra (@raising4readers) September 8, 2019

#Chiefs scored too many points. Damaged the CBS truck in Jacksonville. — Charles Brown II (@Brwn2203II) September 8, 2019

Ok @CBS you’re really pissing me off. First you take your channel off @DIRECTV for some stupid reason then you change my @Chiefs game for a more “competitive one” Both games were separated by 16 points. I don’t pay 300 a year to not watch my team. Asshats — Ryan (@therealgobbess) September 8, 2019

Those are some angry fans. And you can’t blame the ones that are paying the ridiculous amount that is required to have Sunday Ticket. A package you get to watch superstars like Patrick Mahomes weekly. But this one may not be on CBS, though we are still digging for that information.

Nevertheless, we offer our best wishes to CBS’s customer support department at this moment. Football is back, y’all.

UPDATE: CBS issued a statement saying the game was, indeed, switched due to a power outage.