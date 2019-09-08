NFL Season Predictions for 2019 Season

The NFL season is finally here and The Big Lead staff has made their picks.
NFC East
Bobby Burack: Eagles
Liam McKeone: Eagles
Brian Giuffra: Eagles
Kyle Koster: Eagles
Ryan Glasspiegel: Cowboys
Ryan Phillips: Eagles
NFC North
Bobby Burack: Bears
Liam McKeone: Packers
Brian Giuffra: Packers
Kyle Koster: Packers
Ryan Glasspiegel: Vikings
Ryan Phillips: Packers
NFC South
Bobby Burack: Falcons
Liam McKeone: Saints
Brian Giuffra: Saints
Kyle Koster: Saints
Ryan Glasspiegel: Panthers
Ryan Phillips: Saints
NFC West
Bobby Burack: Rams
Liam McKeone: Rams
Brian Giuffra: Seahawks
Kyle Koster: Seahawks
Ryan Glasspiegel: Rams
Ryan Phillips: Rams
AFC East
Bobby Burack: Patriots
Liam McKeone: Patriots
Brian Giuffra: Patriots
Kyle Koster: Patriots
Ryan Glasspiegel: Patriots
Ryan Phillips: Patriots
AFC North
Bobby Burack: Steelers
Liam McKeone: Steelers
Brian Giuffra: Steelers
Kyle Koster: Browns
Ryan Glasspiegel: Ravens
Ryan Phillips: Steelers
AFC South
Bobby Burack: Texans
Liam McKeone: Texans
Brian Giuffra: Jaguars
Kyle Koster: Jaguars
Ryan Glasspiegel: Colts
Ryan Phillips: Texans
AFC West
Bobby Burack: Chiefs
Liam McKeone: Chiefs
Brian Giuffra: Chiefs
Kyle Koster: Chiefs
Ryan Glasspiegel: Chargers
Ryan Phillips: Chiefs
Wild Cards
Bobby Burack; Cowboys, Packers, Jets, Chargers
Liam McKeone: Bears, Seahawks, Browns, Broncos
Brian Giuffra: Falcons, Vikings, Texans, Broncos
Kyle Koster: Rams, Bears, Texans, Chargers
Ryan Glasspiegel: Bears, Eagles, Chiefs, Jets
Ryan Phillips: Seahawks, Cowboys, Browns, Chargers
MVP
Bobby Burack: Carson Wentz
Liam McKeone: Aaron Rodgers
Brian Giuffra: Drew Brees
Kyle Koster: Aaron Rodgers
Ryan Glasspiegel: Baker Mayfield
Ryan Phillips: Drew Brees
NFC Championship Game
Bobby Burack: Eagles over Bears
Liam McKeone: Saints over Eagles
Brian Giuffra: Packers over Eagles
Kyle Koster: Packers over Saints
Ryan Glasspiegel: Bears over Cowboys
Ryan Phillips: Saints over Eagles
AFC Championship Game
Bobby Burack: Chiefs over Patriots
Liam McKeone: Chiefs over Patriots
Brian Giuffra: Chiefs over Patriots
Kyle Koster: Patriots over Chiefs
Ryan Glasspiegel: Patriots over Browns
Ryan Phillips: Patriots over Chiefs
Super Bowl
Bobby Burack: Eagles over Chiefs
Liam McKeone: Saints over Chiefs
Brian Giuffra: Chiefs over Packers
Kyle Koster: Packers over Patriots
Ryan Glasspiegel: Patriots over Bears
Ryan Phillips: Patriots over Saints
Comments