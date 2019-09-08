NFL

NFL Season Predictions for 2019 Season

NFL Season Predictions for 2019 Season

The NFL season is finally here and The Big Lead staff has made their picks. 

NFC East

Bobby Burack: Eagles

Liam McKeone: Eagles

Brian Giuffra: Eagles

Kyle Koster: Eagles

Ryan Glasspiegel: Cowboys

Ryan Phillips: Eagles

NFC North

Bobby Burack: Bears

Liam McKeone: Packers

Brian Giuffra: Packers

Kyle Koster: Packers

Ryan Glasspiegel: Vikings

Ryan Phillips: Packers

NFC South

Bobby Burack: Falcons

Liam McKeone: Saints

Brian Giuffra: Saints

Kyle Koster: Saints

Ryan Glasspiegel: Panthers

Ryan Phillips: Saints

NFC West

Bobby Burack: Rams

Liam McKeone: Rams

Brian Giuffra: Seahawks

Kyle Koster: Seahawks

Ryan Glasspiegel: Rams

Ryan Phillips: Rams

AFC East

Bobby Burack: Patriots

Liam McKeone: Patriots

Brian Giuffra: Patriots

Kyle Koster: Patriots

Ryan Glasspiegel: Patriots

Ryan Phillips: Patriots

AFC North

Bobby Burack: Steelers

Liam McKeone: Steelers

Brian Giuffra: Steelers

Kyle Koster: Browns

Ryan Glasspiegel: Ravens

Ryan Phillips: Steelers

AFC South

Bobby Burack: Texans

Liam McKeone: Texans

Brian Giuffra: Jaguars

Kyle Koster: Jaguars

Ryan Glasspiegel: Colts

Ryan Phillips: Texans

AFC West

Bobby Burack: Chiefs

Liam McKeone: Chiefs

Brian Giuffra: Chiefs

Kyle Koster: Chiefs

Ryan Glasspiegel: Chargers

Ryan Phillips: Chiefs

Wild Cards

Bobby Burack; Cowboys, Packers, Jets, Chargers

Liam McKeone: Bears, Seahawks, Browns, Broncos

Brian Giuffra: Falcons, Vikings, Texans, Broncos

Kyle Koster: Rams, Bears, Texans, Chargers

Ryan Glasspiegel: Bears, Eagles, Chiefs, Jets

Ryan Phillips: Seahawks, Cowboys, Browns, Chargers

MVP

Bobby Burack: Carson Wentz

Liam McKeone: Aaron Rodgers

Brian Giuffra: Drew Brees

Kyle Koster: Aaron Rodgers

Ryan Glasspiegel: Baker Mayfield

Ryan Phillips: Drew Brees

NFC Championship Game

Bobby Burack: Eagles over Bears

Liam McKeone: Saints over Eagles

Brian Giuffra: Packers over Eagles

Kyle Koster: Packers over Saints

Ryan Glasspiegel: Bears over Cowboys

Ryan Phillips: Saints over Eagles

AFC Championship Game

Bobby Burack: Chiefs over Patriots

Liam McKeone: Chiefs over Patriots

Brian Giuffra: Chiefs over Patriots

Kyle Koster: Patriots over Chiefs

Ryan Glasspiegel: Patriots over Browns

Ryan Phillips: Patriots over Chiefs

Super Bowl

Bobby Burack: Eagles over Chiefs

Liam McKeone: Saints over Chiefs

Brian Giuffra: Chiefs over Packers

Kyle Koster: Packers over Patriots

Ryan Glasspiegel: Patriots over Bears

Ryan Phillips: Patriots over Saints

