Video: Nick Foles Out With Shoulder Injury

Nick Foles has headed to the Jaguars’ locker with a shoulder injury in the first quarter of today’s game versus the Chiefs. He will not return to the game.
Foles threw a gorgeous touchdown pass to DJ Clark in the first quarter; on the throw he was sandwiched between a defender and one of his offensive linemen and grimaced before heading into the locker room.
Foles’ backup is Gardner Minshew II, a sixth round rookie out of Washington State.
