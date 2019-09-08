Patrick Mahomes Limps Off Field After Jaguars Sack

Here's the video, #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes looks injured. Matt Moore is now their QB. pic.twitter.com/dLtNACM33Y — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2019

Patrick Mahomes was sacked by a trio of Jaguars, and had his legs tangled with Jags linebacker Josh Allen. He limped off the field under support of trainers and went to the tables on sidelines. His ankle was taped up, and remained in the game for third down.

After the play where he returned, he walked off the field gingerly. This is a situation to monitor for the rest of the game and potentially beyond, as Mahomes is the league’s most electric player and it would be devastating if he had to miss time or were even limited.

The Chiefs have already lost Tyreek Hill today; he is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.