Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley's Girlfriend, Anna Congdon is Ready For the Season

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants are opening their season with a huge game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. His girlfriend, Anna Congdon is sending him encouragement.

On Sunday Congdon posted a picture with the couple’s daughter in Barkley’s jersey:

Barkley and Congdon have been together for a while and their daughter was born in April of 2018:

Congdon isn’t as active on Instagram as she used to be, but she’ll still post on occasion:

Stayin' low but you know what the vibes is 💚

Turks and Caicos 🇹🇨

🖤

Think red means go so I don’t stop 🚨

Fast break, taking off 🏹

Home