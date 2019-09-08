Saquon Barkley's Girlfriend, Anna Congdon is Ready For the Season

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants are opening their season with a huge game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. His girlfriend, Anna Congdon is sending him encouragement.
On Sunday Congdon posted a picture with the couple’s daughter in Barkley’s jersey:
Barkley and Congdon have been together for a while and their daughter was born in April of 2018:
View this post on Instagram
Words can’t even describe how I feel right now. You are the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thank God for blessing me with you in my life and into my arms. I pray that I can be the best father to you and help you grow into an amazing woman. I love you so so so much #DaddysLittleGirl Jada Clare Barkley 4.24.18 ❤️
Congdon isn’t as active on Instagram as she used to be, but she’ll still post on occasion:
Comments