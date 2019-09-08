VIDEO: Baker Mayfield Joins David Njoku For Choreographed Sumo Celebration

Baker Mayfield finally threw his first touchdown pass of the season late in the 3rd quarter of the Cleveland Browns’ season-opener against the Tennessee Titans. Mayfield hit tight end David Njoku from 3-yards out to cut the Titans’ lead to 15-13.

After scoring, Njoku went to celebrate and was joined by Mayfield for a choreographed dance and jumping spike. Right before the jump, Njoku turned to see if anyone was joining him and that’s when Damion Ratley joined in.

The Browns defense immediately gave up a touchdown on the next play from scrimmage, but at least Baker has the team moving.