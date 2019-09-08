Video: Tyreek Hill Out With Shoulder Injury After Hard Contact from Jalen Ramsey

Tyreek Hill went up to Ramsey then went to the sideline in some pain.. pic.twitter.com/mWUQZWG1yZ — #BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 8, 2019

Tyreek Hill has headed to the Chiefs’ locker room after heavy contact from Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Chiefs have declared Hill questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Hill is the Chiefs’ best wide receiver; he had 87 catches for 1479 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, and just this week signed a blockbuster extension with the team.

Patrick Mahomes leads a high octane offense, but it goes without saying that Hill would be a massive loss if he is out for a considerable period of time.

UPDATE: The Chiefs have announced that Hill is out for the game with a shoulder injury.