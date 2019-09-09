Dave Dombrowski Fired By Boston Red Sox

Dave Dombrowski has been fired by the Boston Red Sox. The franchise made the dramatic move late Sunday night after back-to-back losses to the New York Yankees.

BREAKING: Dave Dombrowski is out as president of the Boston Red Sox. Assistant general manager Eddie Romero will take over as head of baseball operations. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 9, 2019

Just a year after winning the World Series, the team has dumped their preside of baseball operations.

Dombrowski was hired on August 18, 2015 in a move combined with former general manager Ben Cherington stepping down. The Red Sox went 93-69 and won the American League East. They were swept by the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS. They went 93-69 again in 2017, winning the AL East again and losing to the Houston Astros 3-1 in the ALDS. The breakthrough came in 2018, as the Sox went 108-54 and won the World Series.

The problem for Dombrowski has been 2019. The season has been a disaster. Despite bringing back a championship-caliber roster, Boston is currently 76-67 and sits 17.5 games behind the Yankees for first place in the AL East. The Sox are also eight games out of the last Wild Card spot.

That was apparently not good enough for the team’s ownership, especially given the team’s MLB-high payroll of $213 million.