VIDEO: David Ortiz Makes Emotional Return to Boston, Throws Out First Pitch

David Ortiz returned to Fenway Park for the first time since he was shot three months ago in the Dominican Republic. Ortiz threw out the first pitch before tonight’s Red Sox game against the New York Yankees. Ortiz stood on the mound and got it all the way to Jason Varitek behind the plate.

BIG PAPI RETURNS: #RedSox legend David Ortiz delivers 1st pitch to Jason Varitek and an emotional thank you to everyone in Boston who had his back following shooting in Domincan on June 9. pic.twitter.com/eZIhpjoRBj — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 9, 2019

Ortiz got a big ovation and then took the microphone to thank the fans and the Red Sox organization. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, Ortiz went back into the stands after the first pitch and won’t be able to do anything but lend moral support to his former team. The Yankees have beaten the Red Sox 13 out of 18 times this season.