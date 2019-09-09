JuJu Smith-Schuster Expects to Play Week 2 After Toe Injury

JuJu Smith-Schuster, far and away the number 1 receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers now that Antonio Brown is off the team, sustained a toe injury at the end of last night’s shellacking in Foxboro. He was X-Ray’ed after the game.

The good news is that according to ESPN Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor, Smith-Schuster expects to play next week in Pittsburgh’s Week 2 matchup against the Seahawks:

JuJu’s injury is to his toe, said he got rolled up on a little bit but expects to be ready to go next week. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 9, 2019

Smith-Schuster has six receptions for 78 yards on Sunday night against New England, and was largely covered by their stud cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Hopefully we will not be too hobbled by this toe injury going forward.