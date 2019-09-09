NFL Monday Night TV Schedule for Week 1

Monday Night Football returns to the airways tonight with a primetime doubleheader, which will close out an interesting first week in the NFL. There were upsets (Titans destroying the Browns in Cleveland) and comebacks (Bills down 16-0 before beating the Jets 17-16) and plenty of drama (did you watch the Chiefs game against the Jaguars?). But most of all, there were highlights and plenty of them.

Monday night should be no different as we have two of the best teams in the NFL kicking things off and then two of the more interesting teams in the NFL closing out the week. Here’s the games you can sit back and enjoy tonight.

NFL Games on TV Tonight

Monday, Sept. 9

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders: 10:20 p.m. ET, ESPN

Obviously, the Texans-Saints game is sexier because you have two elite teams led by two elite quarterbacks. But who the hell knows what’s going to happen with the Raiders this year following the Antonio Brown fiasco and the Broncos might actually surprise some people after acquiring Joe Flacco this offseason. Either way, buckle up for some exciting action as Week 1 comes to a close.