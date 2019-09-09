NFL

New Orleans Saints Again Robbed By NFL Referees

New Orleans Saints Again Robbed By NFL Referees

NFL

New Orleans Saints Again Robbed By NFL Referees

By 51 minutes ago

By: |

The New Orleans Saints are again getting robbed by officials in the Superdome. During their season-opener against the Houston Texans, the stakes were a little lower, but near the end of the 1st half the referees appeared to steal about 15-seconds from the Saints. FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira pointed out the error and was backed up most of Twitter.

Here’s video.

Drew Brees dropped back to pass with 0:48 remaining in the 2nd quarter. He completed a pass to Michael Thomas near the sideline and the referee ruled that Thomas was down in bounds around the 0:42-mark so the clock continued to run. The Saints elected not to use a timeout and the replay official reviewed the spot and there was a 10-second run-off.

Except the run-off probably should have been from around 0:41. Instead the clock was wound down to 0:16, the Saints used a timeout with 0:04 remaining and settled for a missed field goal attempt.

, , , , , NFL

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home