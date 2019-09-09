VIDEO: Blake Griffin Roasted Caitlyn Jenner About Sex Change Operation and Daughters

Blake Griffin was an All-Star this past season for the first time since 2015. In between appearances, he lost the lead role in the Space Jam sequel, but became a standup comedian. So that explains why he was a part of the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin. It is unclear if Griffin and Baldwin are good friends off-stage. Maybe that’s why during Griffin’s set he turned his attention to Caitlyn Jenner. The following video has NSFW language.

In today’s Cancel Culture, it’s incredible that Griffin would do this, but he’s a comedian now and the dais is a supposed to be a safe space from safe spaces, even in 2019. Griffin dated Jenner’s daughter, Kendall Jenner, a few years ago, so he probably has a history with her. Jenner being on stage to laugh and cheer along with the crowd, combined with the roast setting should mitigate some of the blowback that Griffin would face in literally any other scenario. Or not. It will be interesting to see if the NBA still views Griffin as a basketball player first and a comedian second.