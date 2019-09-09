VIDEO: DeAndre Hopkins Body Slammed Marcus Williams After An Interception

Deshaun Watson threw his first interception of the season on a long bomb in the direction of DeAndre Hopkins. Watson and Hopkins has connected on two touchdowns earlier in the game, but this one was intercepted by New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams. Hopkins was right there and immediately wrapped up Williams and bodyslammed him. This set off a scuffle near the Saints sideline.

Marcus Williams picks off Watson…. Nuk slams him! LMAOO pic.twitter.com/OExFwbs1QN — #BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 10, 2019

Hopkins was flagged for unnecessary roughness, though the Internet seems less sure than ESPN’s commentators that Hopkins deserved the penalty. Joe Tessitore even made a Khabib Nurmagomedov reference, which certainly would never have happened if the UFC wasn’t on ESPN+.

Joe Tessitore said Hopkins was watching too much Khabib 😂😂😂 (@TeamKhabib) pic.twitter.com/lIMdkUODr9 — #BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 10, 2019

The Saints took the 15 yards and went right down the field and took the lead.