Antonio Brown Accused of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit [UPDATE]

Antonio Brown has been accused of three separate incidents of sexual assault and rape according to a federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday. The alleged victim attended college with Brown and claims the incidents occurred in 2017 and 2018.

Ben Shpigel of the New York Times got the scoop. Here are the relevant details:

The lawsuit says that Brown — in three separate incidents, two in June 2017 and another in May 2018 — sexually assaulted a woman named Britney Taylor, a gymnast whom he met while they were attending Central Michigan together and whom he later hired as a trainer. According to the lawsuit, Brown sexually assaulted Taylor twice during training sessions in June 2017. First, he exposed himself and kissed her without her permission, the lawsuit says. Later that month, the lawsuit says, while she was watching a television program at his home, Brown started masturbating behind her and ejaculated on her back. Brown bragged about the incident in profane text messages that are copied in the lawsuit.

After Taylor ended their working relationship, Brown wound up convincing her to return by assuring her he would stop making sexual advances towards her. Then she alleges the following happened:

Then, the lawsuit says, on May 20, 2018, Brown forced her onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress and “forcibly” raped her. She tried to resist him, screaming and repeatedly shouting “no” and “stop,” the lawsuit says, but Brown refused and penetrated her.

Through his legal representatives, Brown denies all the allegations. He further claims the two parties had a “consensual personal relationship” and that “any sexual interaction with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual.”

The entire statement follows:

UPDATE: Brown’s lawyer has released a follow-up statement, seen below.