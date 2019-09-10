Carson Palmer: Antonio Brown Is a Bad Fit With Patriots

Antonio Brown started his work as a member of New England Patriots on Tuesday, but not everyone is thrilled about his fit with the team. Former All-Pro quarterback Carson Palmer thinks Brown is a bad fit with the Pats and he may not last the season.

Here’s what Palmer had to say about it on the Jim Rome Show:

Former NFL QB Carson Palmer told me he doesn't like the fit of Antonio Brown in New England and thinks he might not last the season. pic.twitter.com/7PSBSrbD4v — Jim Rome (@jimrome) September 10, 2019

Palmer makes an interesting point about Brown’s fit with Ben Roethlisberger and how he meshes with Tom Brady. Roethlisberger is all about improvisation and Brown was at his best when he was breaking off routes and finding seams in the defense. Brady is all about precision and needs his receivers to be where they’re supposed to be. That could be a conflict.

Can Brown change his style to fit his new quarterback? Well, he’s certainly talented enough to make it work, but he’s spent the last nine seasons not having to do that.

While I don’t necessarily agree with Palmer that the fit in New England is horrible, it’s certainly something to watch moving forward.