Christian Yelich Out for Regular Season With Broken Kneecap Is Devastating for Brewers

Christian Yelich will miss the remainder of the season after fracturing his kneecap on a foul ball tonight against the Marlins, the Brewers announced. First and foremost our thoughts are with Yelich because that sounds quite painful. It is also a devastating blow to the Brewers, who have been clinging to Wild Card contention in no small part because he has played unbelievable baseball.

The reigning MVP, Yelich entered tonight’s game batting .330 with 44 home runs and an OPS over 1,100. He plays great in the field and is a superb base runner and is supremely fun to watch.

The Brewers’ next man up is rookie Trent Grisham, who has been rotating in the outfield with Ryan Braun and Lorenzo Cain. Grisham has showed flashes that he will be a very good player — he went 5-5 last night and was a home run short of the cycle — and Brewers fans (which I’m one of) have been clamoring for him to play more, but he’s not Yelich. Ben Gamel will also likely get more playing time.

The Brewers entered the evening two games behind the Cubs for the second NL Wild Card slot. They beat the Marlins and at press time the Cubs are down 5-2 in San Diego.