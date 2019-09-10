Dwight Howard Is in Absolutely Insane Shape for Lakers Return

Dwight Howard has been trying to make nice with the Los Angeles Lakers and their fans as he will return to the court for the organization this season. While words are nice, Howard’s commitment to getting into fantastic shape cannot be denied.

Howard has been working with Lakers trainer Gunnar Peterson to get him fit for his return to LA. It’s safe to say the two are working well together.

Check out some of these shots of Howard’s progress:

That’s about as toned as a human being can get.

I’ve said a lot about Howard in the past, but damn did that guy get into great shape. It makes sense that he did, this could be his final chance to latch on to a competitive NBA team, so he should make the most of it.