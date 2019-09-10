Malik Jackson Expected to Miss Entire Season

The Philadelphia Eagles had big plans for defensive tackle Malik Jackson, who they went out and signed to a three-year $30 million contract in the offseason. Those best-laid plans have come apart, though, thanks to a foot injury suffered in Week 1 against the Washington Redskins.
Per multiple reports, Jackson will miss the entire year.
Fletcher Cox and Timmy Jernigan, a pair of veterans looking to be the wrecking balls they were during the team’s 2017 Super Bowl run, are now even more important. The Eagles can use a piecemeal approach to replacing Jackson, but depth will be an issue. Hassan Ridgeway will likely be forced into more meaningful action.
Comments