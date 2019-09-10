Biggest Losers From Week 1 of 2019 NFL Season

Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. After all the madness we got from the weekend, here is our look at the biggest losers from the first week of NFL action.

Melvin Gordon

Hoo boy, did Melvin Gordon lose some money on Sunday. In place of the holdout running back, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson played really well. Ekeler totaled 154 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, while Jackson added 61 on six touches. All-in-all the Chargers rushed for 125 yards on 21 carries.

The Chargers were largely unimpressive in their Week 1 overtime win over the Colts, but the running game wasn’t a problem.

Lamar Jackson haters

Lamar Jackson had a true coming-out party on Sunday. He completed 17-of-20 passes for 324 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. His Ravens whipped the Dolphins 59-10 and he only ran the ball three times for six yards. As Jackson said in the post-game press conference, “Not bad for a running back.”

Pittsburgh Steelers

What the hell was that? The Steelers waltzed into Week 1 looking to make a statement against the defending Super Bowl champions and laid an egg. The Patriots absolutely housed the Steelers 33-3 as Pittsburgh couldn’t get anything done on offense and had no answers for Tom Brady and company on defense. It was an absolute disaster.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield

When an entire offseason has been focused on hyping your team, you have to show up in Week 1. Baker Mayfield and the Browns opted out of doing that. Cleveland got hammered 43-13 at home by the Titans. Mayfield looked like a rookie in his first start, not a guy who had an outside shot at MVP votes this season. He finished 25-of-38 for 285 yards, with one touchdown and three bad interceptions.

Cleveland’s offense looked brutal all game and it’s on Mayfield to turn things around. There are no excuses now. Hue Jackson is gone and Mayfield has a ton of weapons. There shouldn’t be any issues.

Mitchell Trubisky’s social media accounts

Mitchell Trubisky was brutal in the Bears’ opening-week loss to the Packers. Chicago’s offense mustered just three points, and Trubisky was flat-out awful. He completed just 26-of-45 passes for 228 yards and an interception.

During and after the game, Bears fans went nuts on social media about how awful their quarterback was. I’m sure his accounts took a direct beating as well.

Jerry Jones’ bank account

Dak Prescott’s contract extension is supposed to be getting done soon, and after Week 1, he might want to ask for a little more. Prescott looked incredible against the Giants on Monday, completing 25-of-32 passes for 405 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He was completely in command of the Cowboys offense. He looked elite and his new contract will likely need to reflect that. That’s bad news for Jerry Jones’ bank account. I mean…I think he’ll be fine, but his bottom line is still going to take a hit after already shelling out at least $50 million to Zeke.

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars’ playoff hopes

Nick Foles is out a minimum of eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair his fractured collarbone. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ playoff hopes now rest with rookie Gardner Minshew and his mustache. This looked like a playoff roster entering the season, but without Foles, that’s likely out the window. It’s on the Jags’ defense to keep the team floating above water until Foles comes back.

NFL overtime rules

The league’s overtime rules are terrible. In Week 1 we had a tie (ugh) and a game that ended after one overtime possession (UGH). The NFL just needs to go to a version of the college overtime rules. Start with the ball on the opposing 40 and alternate possessions until there’s a winner.

Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen’s Dolphins squad was taking a beating on Sunday, so he got a chance to enter. He came in, with his big chance to shine and possibly show that he should be starting, while also proving the Cardinals wrong for trading him this offseason. He completed his first pass and was focused and ready to shine. Rosen was ready for this big moment and … he threw a really horrible interception on his second pass.

Rosen clearly still isn’t ready to be an NFL quarterback. To make matters worse, Kyler Murray led a crazy comeback in Arizona looking like a legit No. 1 pick and the right choice for the Cardinals.

The AFC East

The Dolphins, Bills and Jets all look horrific. Just Sharpie in the Patriots for their 11th-straight division title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. It’s going to be a bloodbath.