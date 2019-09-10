Odell Beckham Jr. Will Continue to Wear Expensive Watch on Gameday

It’s (literally) time for a new Odell Beckham Jr. controversy.

The Cleveland Browns receiver is apparently facing heat from the National Football League for wearing a $350,000 watch during a Sunday game. Cleveland fell 43-13 to the Tennessee Titans.

Beckham, who earned 71 yards on seven receptions, made his Browns debut with the watch on his wrist. Cleveland.com has identified the watch as a RM 11-03 McLaren Flyback Chronograph.

NFL rules prohibit players from wearing hard accessories during games. Beckham, however, showed little concern for any potential violations or incoming punishments on Tuesday.

“I’m here to play football,’’ Beckham said, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “I would love for them to talk about football and what I do on the field, if I messed up on the field or if I didn’t do well on the field, talk about my performance. Don’t talk about any extracurricular, that’s just it. If anybody else would’ve worn the watch, or if it was a $20 watch, it wouldn’t have been no problem.’’

Beckham previously appeared to express discontent toward the league’s inquiry into him on Twitter late Monday night.

If ain’t one thing…. it’s another… — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 10, 2019

Greg Joyce of the New York Post later reported that Beckham will continue to wear the watch, fully intending to do so in Cleveland’s next game. The Browns are set to play the equally winless New York Jets on Monday night at MetLife Stadium, Beckham’s former stomping grounds as a member of the New York Giants from 2014-18.

Hello from Berea, Ohio, where Odell Beckham Jr. said he plans to wear his $350,000 watch again Monday night against the Jets in his return to MetLife Stadium. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) September 10, 2019

Beckham isn’t the only renowned athlete who went into a big game eager to know the time last weekend. Tennis champion Rafael Nadal took home the US Open wearing a watch of a similar style, this one valued at $725,000 by Forbes.