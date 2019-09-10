Patriots Trade Demaryius Thomas to Jets For 2021 Sixth-Round Pick

The New England Patriots are stacked at wide receiver after Josh Gordon was reinstated and they signed Antonio Brown following the debacle in Oakland. They appear satisfied with their depth, as they have traded Demaryius Thomas to the New York Jets in exchange for a late-round draft pick in 2021.

More Antonio Brown fallout: Patriots are trading WR Demaryius Thomas in the division to the NY Jets for a 2021 sixth-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2019

Thomas has been in New England for most of the offseason rehabbing from a torn Achilles and was even cut before returning to the Patriots. Thomas’ targets were going to be limited even with just Gordon and Julian Edelman ahead of him, but with Brown in the picture, he was a luxury for a team that squeezes value out of every last roster spot.

Bill Belichick is clearly confident in Philip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers as the receivers behind the big names.