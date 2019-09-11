Chris Carlin Leaving WFAN

Chris Carlin is leaving WFAN after two years at the radio station, he announced this afternoon.

Carlin, along with Maggie Gray and Bart Scott, was hired to replace Mike Francesa on afternoon drive time. When Francesa realized a few months later that he didn’t much like being retired and returned, the trio’s show was moved to mid-day.

Carlin cited the show’s ratings book successes and chemistry in his farewell message, which indicated Gray and Scott would continue on at the 1-3 p.m. time slot.

WFAN is expected to go through some upheaval in the near future as management tries to figure out what to do with four shows. Plus there will be the inevitable Francesa sideshow. So consider Carlin an initial domino.