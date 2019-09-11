Kobe Bryant on Double-Teams In Open Gym: "You gotta send another one."

Devin Booker got some unwanted attention a few weeks ago after he complained about getting some unwanted attention from help defenders during pickup basketball. Video appeared online showing Booker complaining about being double-teamed during open gym. Cool or not, what’s no longer up for debate is the best response to a double-team during pickup.

Kobe Bryant recently appeared on The Athletic’s Knuckleheads podcast and was asked about that scenario. Kobe’s John Wick-ian response? “You gotta send another one.”