Well, I’m gonna be honest, Week 1 of NFL picks were not great from The Big Lead. We had a couple of winners and some losers. But of course, no excuses are acceptable. It’s time to get better and aspire to an above-.500 record like Ryan Glasspiegel and Stephen Douglas achieved. Nothing else is acceptable.
Vegas’ Week 2 odds and lines are out and we’re here to make our picks. The lines come from Westgate Superbook. Here are the season records and picks.
Season Record Brian Giuffra: 2-7; Ryan Glasspiegel: 5-4; Bobby Burack: 3-6; Ryan Phillips: 2-7; Liam McKeone: 3-6; Stephen Douglas: 5-4
NFL Week 2 Picks and Predictions
Thursday, Sept. 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6.5), 8:20 p.m.
McKeone: Panthers 30, Buccaneers 14
Glasspiegel: Panthers cover
Burack: Panthers 27, Buccaneers 17
Giuffra: Panthers 27, Bucs 14
Phillips: Panthers 31, Buccaneers 14
Douglas: Panthers cover
Sunday, Sept. 15
Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (-13.5), 1:00 p.m.
McKeone: Ravens 31, Cardinals 20
Glasspiegel: Ravens cover
Burack: Cardinals 24, Ravens 20
Giuffra: Ravens 28, Cardinals 17
Phillips: Ravens 34, Cardinals 17
Douglas: Ravens win, but don’t cover
Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m.
McKeone: Chargers 27, Lions 24
Glasspiegel: Lions cover
Burack: Chargers 34, Lions 21
Giuffra: Chargers 28, Lions 23
Phillips: Chargers 28, Lions 24
Douglas: Chargers cover
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-2.5), 1:00 p.m.
McKeone: Vikings 34, Packers 31
Glasspiegel: Vikings cover
Burack: Packers 31, Vikings 20
Giuffra: Packers 27, Vikings 24
Phillips: Packers 34, Vikings 24
Douglas: Vikings win
New England Patriots (-18.5) at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m.
McKeone: Patriots 38, Dolphins 6
Glasspiegel: Pats cover
Burack: Patriots 41, Dolphins 13
Giuffra: Patriots 34, Dolphins 10
Phillips: Patriots 42, Dolphins 14
Douglas: Patriots and the over. It’s 2007 again.
Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4), 1:00 p.m.
McKeone: Seahawks 24, Steelers 14
Glasspiegel: Seahawks cover
Burack: Steelers 27, Seahawks 20
Giuffra: Steelers 24, Seahawks 21
Phillips: Seahawks 28, Steelers 13
Douglas: Steelers cover
Dallas Cowboys (-5) at Washington Redskins: 1:00 p.m.
McKeone: Cowboys 30, Redskins 27
Glasspiegel: Cowboys cover
Burack: Cowboys 34, Redskins 21
Giuffra: Cowboys 31, Redskins 21
Phillips: Cowboys 41, Redskins 17
Douglas: Cowboys cover
Chicago Bears (-1) at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.
McKeone: Bears 13, Broncos 10
Glasspiegel: Bears win
Burack: Bears 34, Broncos 17
Giuffra: Bears 20, Broncos 14
Phillips: Bears 20, Broncos 13
Douglas: Bears cover
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-3), 4:25 p.m.
McKeone: Saints 38, Rams 35
Glasspiegel: Rams cover
Burack: Rams 35, Saints, 24
Giuffra: Rams 31, Saints 30
Phillips: Rams 34, Saints 24
Douglas: Rams cover and the over
Philadelphia Eagles (-1) at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m.
McKeone: Falcons 34, Eagles 27
Glasspiegel: Eagles cover
Burack: Eagles 27, Falcons 20
Giuffra: Eagles 30, Falcons 28
Phillips: Eagles 34, Falcons 27
Douglas: Eagles
Monday, Sept. 16
Cleveland Browns (-3) at New York Jets: 8:15 p.m.
McKeone: Jets 21, Browns 17
Glasspiegel: Browns cover
Burack: Jets 24, Browns 14
Giuffra: Browns 24, Jets 20
Phillips: Browns 27, Jets 21
Douglas: Jets win
