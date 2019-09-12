VIDEO: Carolina Panthers Fans Brawl During Weather Delay

Carolina Panthers fans were forced into the concourses of Bank of America Stadium thanks to a weather delay during Thursday Night Football. That wound up being a really bad thing, as a brawl broke out during the delay.

Check this out:

Rain delays in Carolina = Fight Club @roughnrowdy pic.twitter.com/SLD6wpGDOD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2019

Lesson 1: If you’re gonna throw-down, don’t wear flip-flops. That’s improper footwear for a fight. You’ll lose leverage. Either wear something heavy, like boots, or something with grip, like tennis shoes or cross-trainers. Be smart people.

Also, should Panthers fans be fighting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers supporters in attendance?

Carolina fans don’t have a lot to be happy about right now. The Panthers trail the Bucs 10-9 at halftime, Cam Newton looks bad and they’re coming off a Week 1 loss to the Rams. And that opener was perfectly winnable.