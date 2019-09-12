VIDEO: Joe Biden's Teeth Appeared to Fall Out During Democratic Debate

Joe Biden was struggling during the Democratic Primary debate Thursday night. No, not with handling the issues or the rest of the field, the Democratic front-runner was having issues keeping his teeth in his head.
Check this out:
And yes, the Internet noticed:
Well that’s not the thing to do when you want to convinced voters you’re not too old to be president.
Biden is in a tight race atop the Democratic field but appearing to be old or out of it won’t win him a ton of votes. Sadly, watching him lose his teeth on national television is likely something we’ll hear a lot about over the next few weeks.
