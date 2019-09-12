Leonard Fournette Supports Gardner Minshew's Jockstrap Stretching Routine As Long As He's Completing Passes

One week ago, no one had ever heard of Gardner Minshew, now we know what he does in his jockstrap. Would the internet care at all about the Jacksonville Jaguars former backup / current starter if his name was Gary Matthews? That’s debatable. What isn’t debatable is that he likes to stretch while wearing nothing but a jockstrap.

Leonard Fournette, the man taking handoffs from Minshew these days, doesn’t care what his quarterback wears while he stretches as long as he’s completing 88% of his passes.

Somethings don't Change… In College Gardner Minshew used to sterch in the locker room only wearing his Jockstrap… He has brought the ritual with him to Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/jhGUFAJ84Y — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) September 12, 2019

This is as much about superstition as it is about Blake Bortles. It’s not that Minshew is completing so many passes. It’s more that if Fournett stops seeing Minshews bare butt Blake Bortles might walk back into that locker room and then all hope would be lost.