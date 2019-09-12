Patriots Reportedly Didn't Know Antonio Brown Was Facing Sexual Assault Allegations

The New England Patriots didn’t know Antonio Brown was facing sexual assault allegations when they signed him over the weekend.

A report from ESPN cites sources who claim Brown and his accuser, Britney Taylor, were in settlement discussions over the past few months, but agreed that communication would remain confidential. As a result of that agreement, Brown and his representatives did not inform the Patriots or Oakland Raiders about the allegations.

This saves the Patriots a lot of embarrassment after reporters couldn’t seem to get a straight answer from team officials about what they knew and when.

Meanwhile, Taylor is scheduled to meet with the NFL next week, while Brown is also expected to meet with the league eventually.