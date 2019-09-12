Thursday Night Football Week 2 TV Channel for Tonight's Bucs vs Panthers Game

NFL Game Tonight

The Bucs and Panthers square off in a critical division showdown as each team looks to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.

The Panthers went toe-to-toe with the defending NFC Champion Rams in their season opener at home and Cam Newton looked healthy coming off offseason shoulder surgery. Christian McCaffrey remains the biggest playmaker on the team, but if Cam is healthy, it’s a totally different dynamic.

The Bucs, meanwhile, looked lost at times in their embarrassing home loss against the 49ers. Jameis Winston threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns and they weren’t able to get enough going on offense to overcome those mistakes.

What channel is Thursday Night Football On?

The NFL Network hosts this week’s showdown, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. EST. FOX will co-host future Thursday Night Football games, but that doesn’t start until Week 4 when the Eagles and Packers play.

It should be an exciting game tonight with both teams having a lot to prove. The Big Lead made our Week 2 NFL Picks and Predictions and let’s say we like the Panthers.