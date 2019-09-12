Yankees Ace Luis Severino Expected to Make Season Debut on Tuesday

The New York Yankees have rolled all season to a first-place lead for the A.L. East with the playoffs just around the corner. Perhaps most impressively, they’ve done it all without the man everyone presumed would be their ace heading into the season. Luis Severino has yet to pitch this year after a series of injuries kept him on the IL, but he is expected to re-join the team and make his first start on Tuesday.

Luis Severino will join the Yankees in Toronto and is expected to start Tuesday vs. Angels. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 12, 2019

This is huge news for the Yankees. Anything short of a World Series run would be considered a disappointment, and their most glaring flaw ahead of October baseball is their lack of steady starting pitching. It will take Severino a bit to round back into form after nearly a full year off from pitching in major leagues, but he’ll be a boon for a team that has lacked a true No. 1 starter for the season. Last year, Severino posted 19 wins with a 3.39 ERA.

It’ll be all hands on deck to get past the ever-dangerous Astros and their ridiculous rotation. Severino’s return is a boon for the Yankees and could make all the difference in the world down the stretch run.