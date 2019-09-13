Roundup: Skip Bayless's Marriage; Popeye's Lame Idea; Friday the 13th Moon

Roundup: Skip Bayless's Marriage; Popeye's Lame Idea; Friday the 13th Moon

Roundup

Roundup: Skip Bayless's Marriage; Popeye's Lame Idea; Friday the 13th Moon

By 16 minutes ago

By: |

 Theo Epstein is extremely frustrated … The Cubs are also ending their long run on WGNPopeye’s now telling customers to bring their own buns … Just a reminder that Willie Taggart’s buyout is enormousDonald Trump has lost his African AmericanThe top 100 college quarterbacks of all timeConfused about Jerry Colangelo’s leverage hereIt pays to get bullied …  Cameron Maybin is baseball’s best huggerDan Marino giving back … There is no aptitude test required to be a Teen MomSolve those pesky damp fall weekendsBorderlands 3 day is here … A spooky moon on Friday the 13thAndrew Yang is the most interesting candidate on the stageThe Situation is once again a free manRihanna: ‘I’m really happy’

Skip and Ernestine Bayless have quite an interesting marriage. [New York Post]

Jameis Winston had the game of his life. [PFT]

Georgia fans to honor late wife of Arkansas State with a Pink Out. [CBS Sports]

, Roundup

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home