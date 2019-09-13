VIDEO: Gregg Williams Fires Back at Odell Beckham Jr.

Gregg Williams fired back at Odell Beckham Jr.’s comments about dirty play and he’s clearly not happy about it. During a press conference on Friday, the New York Jets defensive coordinator claimed he’s never coached dirty hits during his time as a football coach.

Sure, Gregg, sure.

Here’s what Williams had to say:

“Odell who?” Jets DC Gregg Williams responds to Odell Beckham’s accusations that he told his players to injure the star WR two years ago. “You guys are cooperating giving him attention. Just don’t give him attention.”

pic.twitter.com/RVFL5g29R9 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 13, 2019

Beckham said several Browns players who played under Williams in Cleveland told him Williams specifically targeted him during a preseason game in 2017. Remember, Williams was suspended for a season because he ran a bounty program while he was the defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints.

So yeah, when he says he’s never taught players to target guys on the other team, I have a hard time believing that.

Beckham’s Browns will face Williams’ Jets at the Meadowlands Monday night. I’m sure none of this will come up before or during the game.