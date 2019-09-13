VIDEO: Gregg Williams Fires Back at Odell Beckham Jr.

Gregg Williams fired back at Odell Beckham Jr.’s comments about dirty play and he’s clearly not happy about it. During a press conference on Friday, the New York Jets defensive coordinator claimed he’s never coached dirty hits during his time as a football coach.
Sure, Gregg, sure.
Here’s what Williams had to say:
Beckham said several Browns players who played under Williams in Cleveland told him Williams specifically targeted him during a preseason game in 2017. Remember, Williams was suspended for a season because he ran a bounty program while he was the defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints.
So yeah, when he says he’s never taught players to target guys on the other team, I have a hard time believing that.
Beckham’s Browns will face Williams’ Jets at the Meadowlands Monday night. I’m sure none of this will come up before or during the game.
