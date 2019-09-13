Skip Bayless and His Wife Ernestine Explored their Relationship Affection and Peculiarities on Undisputed

Skip Bayless’s wife Ernestine’s new book Balls: How to Keep Your Relationship Alive When You Live with a Sports-Obsessed Guy details how to make a marriage work with someone as into sports as her husband is. Ernestine joined FS1’s Undisputed today to talk about the book and her marriage with Skip. To no surprise, the segment contained several moments that made you rewind just to ensure you were hearing this stuff correctly.

Ernestine was never a sports fan but admitted she needed to find a way to make it work. Her strategy includes rooting for players based on “how cute” they are. Which, hey, if that gives you a rooting interest, and helps your marriage work, who can blame you?

Like Skip, Ernestine has become a fan of the San Antonio Spurs. The only issue is, she still likes former Spur, Kawhi Leonard. So much so, she even had the audacity of calling him “Kawhi” on the set of Skip’s show this morning. Skip’s days of referring to him by name are long gone, and now simply calls him “Number 2.” For those that are wondering why, that is what happens when you do one of Skip’s teams dirty.

This is quite a fascinating marriage. Clearly, it takes a lot of sacrificing but, by their accounts, it’s going very well. Skip once again told the famous story, that Ernestine dislikes, that on their first date, he told her if it goes somewhere, she would always be 1A to his job. However, they both admitted, in a very touching moment, she has become his “number 1.”