Best College Gameday Signs From Week 3

College football is in full swing, and so is College Gameday. More specifically, the signs in the crowd are thriving and better than ever. This week, Gameday traveled to Des Moines for the Iowa-Iowa State rivalry game as the teams battle for the Cy-Hawk trophy given to the winner each year.

As one would expect from an in-state college football rivalry game, the signs were on point this week at the set. Here are the best signs from College Gameday in Week 3.

The Corn Wars continue in Ames with an accusation of treachery #gamedaysigns pic.twitter.com/ZVrvWbXKJ8 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 14, 2019

A wild Tennessee fan has appeared!

“Like a bad neighbor Kirk Ferentz is there” is a play off his ongoing legal fight with his neighbors: https://t.co/ncXG7BC9Up #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/LlabWaOrZ4 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 14, 2019

Nothing quite like a rivalry game to get the creative juices flowing. This crowd did College GameDay proud.