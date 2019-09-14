VIDEO: Florida Quarterback Feleipe Franks Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury, Carted Off Field Against Kentucky

Feleipe Franks, the Florida Gators’ junior quarterback, had to be carted off the field after taking a brutal hit against the Kentucky Wildcats. Trailing Kentucky in the 2nd half, Franks was trying to pick up a 1st down on 4th and 1 when he was tackled from behind. Another defender hit him from behind and he was folded backwards over the tackler with his leg trapped beneath him.

Feleipe Franks was carted off the field after this play. Didn't look good, watch his legs. pic.twitter.com/r4GAJ8JyPk — #BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 15, 2019

Franks remained on the ground and was put in an aircast before being carted off the field. Franks had completed 77.8% of his passes coming into the game. Last season he threw for 24 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions.