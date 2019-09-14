VIDEO: Georgia Fans Go Pink in Tribute For Arkansas State Head Coach

Georgia fans are holding a 'pink out' to honor Wendy Anderson, Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson's late wife, who died of cancer (via @DawgNation) pic.twitter.com/3v17JgvXD1 — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 14, 2019

Georgia football earned a big win before Saturday’s game against Arkansas State even kicked off.

The stands of Sanford Stadium in Athens were filled not with the traditional red of the Bulldogs, but rather bright shades were pink as the locals prepared to battle the Red Wolves. Such a move was organized by the faithful as a tribute for Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson. Anderson lost his wife Wendy to breast cancer on August 20. Pink is a color very often associated with breast cancer awareness.

Shirtless fans seated behind Sanford’s famous hedges were painted pink, with their backs each bearing a letter to spell out the message “REMEMBER WENDY”.

Georgia fans wore pink to honor Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson's wife, Wendy, who died of breast cancer on Aug. 19 ❤️ https://t.co/dPY7Gdx6IT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 14, 2019

Anderson would express his gratitude toward the fans, and others who have assisted him through this tough time, in a pregame interview with ESPN’s Lauren Sisler.

"I'll be honest with you. I teared up and took a little while to compose myself." Georgia and Arkansas State's pinkout means a lot for Blake Anderson 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5OOzkEY0p8 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 14, 2019

Georgia leads Arkansas State 34-0 at halftime.