Heisman Watch: Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow Lead Early

After two weeks of college football, here’s a look at the current state of the Heisman Trophy race.

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Are you kidding me? Another Oklahoma quarterback transfer is on top in the Heisman race? Jalen Hurts has been the absolute star of the 2019 college football season, and through two weeks he’s lapping the rest of the Heisman contender field. He’s completed 34-of-41 passes (82.9 percent) for 591 yards, with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also run for 223 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Meanwhile, his QBR of 93.9 ranks second in the nation.

Hurts fits perfectly in Lincoln Riley’s offense and has made an incredibly smooth transition to Norman. Hot take: Alabama was holding Hurts back, not the other way around.

Joe Burrow, LSU

The battle for second place on this list was fierce, but Burrow’s play during the biggest win in college football this season gave him the edge. Burrow took his Tigers to Austin in Week 2 and threw for 471 yards and four touchdowns while leading them to a win.

On the season, Burrow has completed 54-of-66 passes (81.8 percent) for 749 yards, with nine touchdowns and just one interception. His QBR has also been stellar, as his mark of 92.1 ranks fifth nationally.

The Tigers look like an SEC contender and Burrow is the reason why.

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

It’s a bit crazy that Tagovailoa has been essentially perfect, yet only ranks third on this list. The biggest issue is the lack of competition Alabama has faced, which will obviously even out as the season goes along.

Thus far, Tua has completed 42-of-55 passes for 563 yards, with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also run for 48 yards and a touchdown and his QBR (93.5) ranks fourth in the nation.

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Taylor led the nation in rushing and attempts in 2018, so the junior was primed for another big campaign this year. Things have started off well.

Taylor has rushed for 237 yards and five touchdowns on just 35 carries (6.8 yards per carry), while adding 65 yards and three touchdowns on five receptions. Things get real next weekend when the Badgers start their Big Ten slate against Michigan. If Taylor keeps tearing it up he’ll be on track for an invite to New York City for the Heisman ceremony.

Justin Fields, Ohio State

The fifth spot on this list was incredibly difficult to to pin down, but Fields edged it out. The sophomore quarterback has torn it up in his first few months at Ohio State.

So far, fields has completed 38-of-50 passes (76.0 percent) for 458 yards and six touchdowns. He’s also run for 103 yards and three scores and has yet to turn the ball over. His QBR of 93.6 ranks third nationally.

He’s had two weeks of looking like a perfect fit in the Buckeyes’ offense.