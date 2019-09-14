Here's Hugh Freeze's Latest Coaching Contraption

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze has been continuing to show up on game days even though he’s dealing with major health issues. On opening night he literally worked from a hospital bed up in the home press box in a shutout loss to Syracuse. Last week he employed a dentist’s chair so he could be on hand for a three-touchdown defeat to Louisiana-Lafayette.
Tonight he’ll be much closer to the sidelines, perched atop a makeshift platform with a nice office chair. It’s not anything outlandish. In fact, it’s a workspace a lot of Americans can relate to — you know, minus the music stand.
The Flames are hosting Buffalo. All of this dedication to the job would be a little sweeter if it resulted in a win.
It will be interesting to see how vocal the peanut gallery perched just over his shoulder will be should things go south.
