Top Recruit Terrence Clarke Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky has landed yet another elite recruit. Terrence Clark, a top-five prospect for the class of 2021, announced his commitment to the university in a press conference in Boston on Saturday.

.@terrenceclarke_, the No. 3 prospect in 2021, is reclassifying and committing to @KentuckyMBB for the 2020 season @brhoopspic.twitter.com/0UDJlRHUSI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2019

Clarke will be heading to the Wildcats campus this coming fall after originally being slated to be a top prospect in the 2021 NBA draft. Clarke is a five-star recruit out of Brewster Academy, and it’s easy to get excited about his potential. He’s a 6’7″ shooting guard who exhibits many of the skills that the best scorers have in this league.

Kentucky, as always, will be stacked with blue-chip prospects and will try to return to the dominance they enjoyed earlier in the decade.