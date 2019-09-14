VIDEO: Maryland's Fake Field Goal Goes Horribly Wrong

Deja vu struck Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley in the worst way on Saturday afternoon. It was a January fake field goal from Locksley, then Alabama’s offensive coordinator, that sealed the losers’ fate in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. A change of address hasn’t changed his three-point fortunes.
With his 21st-ranked Terps down 7-2 to Temple, Locksley sent out the field goal unit to narrow the gap. Rather than a Joseph Petrino boot from 31 yards out, however, Locksley instead had punter and holder Mike Shinskey roll out to gain the three yards required for a first down by any means possible.
Temple wasn’t having of the trickery. Defenders Harrison Hand and Benny Walls broke through and took down Shinskey for a big loss, keeping their lead at five.
Social media was predictably relentless to the Terps.
Temple continues to lead Maryland 7-2 in the late stages of the first half.
Comments