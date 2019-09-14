VIDEO: Mississippi State QB Garrett Shrader Goes Airborne on 4th Down

Mississippi State was locked in a tight game with Kansas State when Garrett Schrader decided to turn into a helicopter. The Bulldogs were facing a 4th and 16 late in the game and down by a touchdown. Shrader had found success on the ground, and ended up taking off to try and scramble for a crucial fourth down. This is what happened next:

GARRETT SHRADER…LIFT OFF✈️ He comes up just short on 4th and long, but what an effort!pic.twitter.com/p7Aal2OAVm — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 14, 2019

It would have been an all-time highlight if he had stuck the landing and gotten the first, but it remains a ridiculous play. He must’ve gotten ten feet in the air. This is better than John Elway’s infamous scramble.

Fortunately, Shrader wasn’t injured on the play, which is frankly a bit of a surprise given how hard the landing was. A remarkable effort.