NBA Proposes Rule Changes to Crack Down on Tampering

After one of the wildest summers in NBA history, the league has proposed new rules to crack down on tampering, The Athletic’s Shams Charnia reports.
The biggest takeaway from the proposed rule changes would be the random audits of five teams each year. It’s hard to say how much of an issue tampering really is, but it’s safe to assume that teams aren’t complying to rules in place, given how quickly most players sign after the deadline during free agency.
Player-to-player tampering became a bigger issue this past season after LeBron James spoke to the media about how Anthony Davis would help the Los Angeles Lakers while he was still a Pelican. We will see if these new rules help crack down, if the board of governors passes them.
